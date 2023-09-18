LANDMARK Celebrates Horlogical Masterpieces at “TIMELESS Watch Week”

International showcase of the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève featuring a collection of 84 distinguished watches
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 September 2023 – As the epitome of style and luxury, LANDMARK is proud to present the inaugural “TIMELESS Watch Week”, a glamorous masterpiece showcase of the very best of the esteemed Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). This special celebration of vitality, creativity, and excellence in contemporary watchmaking presents 84 distinguished timepieces, each vying for the highest honor in the world of horology.