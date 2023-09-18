Lenovo Appoints Industry Veteran Serena Cheung as General Manager for Hong Kong and Macau
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 September 2023 – Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced today the appointment of Serena Cheung as General Manager for Lenovo’s operations in Hong Kong and Macau. This strategic appointment represents a significant milestone as Lenovo seeks to expand its presence in these dynamic markets across various industry sectors. She will be taking over from Fan Ho, who has served the position since 2020. Fan will be taking up the role of General Manager of Lenovo Asia Pacific Solutions and Services Group.