Lunique Real Estate and Banyan Tree Group have jointly launched Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya, a high-end sea view condominium
CHONBURI, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 20 September 2023 – Lunique Real Estate Company Limited is proud to announce the launch of its latest project, Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya, a brand of Banyan Tree Group. This new gem is situated at the heart of Jomtien. The project represents an investment of up to 1 billion baht. Potential customers already showed interest and placed orders immediately, even before the official opening, which truly reflects this project’s popularity. Therefore, the remaining units, starting from 3.6 million baht, are expected to be sold completely within the next two years.