ECO Clean Office and Helpling Join Hands to Revolutionise Home Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – ECO Clean Office, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Singapore, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Helpling, a renowned platform in the home service sector. This alliance marks a crucial step in the company’s pursuit of excellence, emphasising its dedication to industry standards, customer satisfaction, and innovation for growth.



Synergy of Strengths





In contrast to conventional collaborations between companies and tech platforms, the unique partnership forged between ECO Clean Office and Helpling has given rise to a distinct service delivery model. This alliance seamlessly merges ECO Clean Office’s wealth of expertise in manpower with Helpling’s tech-driven approach, resulting in a cleaning service that caters to the full spectrum of client preferences. Clients not only enjoy the digital convenience they actively seek but also get to savour the cherished human touch, making this partnership a perfect blend of the best of both worlds.





Empowering the Team Through Holistic Training





Helpling’s training for ECO Clean Office’s staff goes beyond merely elevating service quality – it also brings these services into alignment with industry standards. This holistic training approach ensures consistency and quality across all service touchpoints. Clients can place their trust in services that adhere to the highest industry standards, thanks to Helpling’s comprehensive training programme.





Transforming Customer Experiences





With Helpling’s robust technological infrastructure and ECO Clean Office’s dedicated workforce, the partnership has the capacity to easily scale services according to demand. Clients get to enjoy flexibility in service scheduling without compromising on quality. This adaptability guarantees that ECO Clean Office and Helpling are well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of valued clients, no matter the scope of the service they seek.





Furthermore, ECO Clean Office’s integrated approach combines back-end expertise with Helpling’s streamlined front-end booking system to guarantee a hassle-free experience for clients from start to finish. From booking a service to its execution, this simplifies and streamlines the entire process, setting a new standard for customer experience in the home services industry.





Sustainable Growth: ECO Clean Office and Helpling’s Vision for the Future





With a focus on core strengths, the partnership between ECO Clean Office and Helpling has established a sustainable growth model that effectively reduces overhead costs and eliminates redundancies. This forward-thinking and efficient collaboration assures clients that ECO Clean Office and Helpling are committed to providing high-quality services while maintaining a sustainable and cost-effective business model.





In essence, this collaboration represents a pioneering approach to service delivery within the home services sector, highlighting the possibilities that emerge when technology, comprehensive training, and human expertise converge.





About ECO Clean Office





ECO Clean Office, a reputable cleaning company based in Singapore, is your trusted partner for a range of specialised services, including office cleaning, disinfection, sterilisation, and carpet cleaning for commercial establishments across the entire island.





Their main objective is to guarantee exceptional results and safe environments through their cleaning solutions. This is achieved by engaging only highly skilled cleaning professionals and utilising cutting-edge technologies to provide top-tier cleaning services.

