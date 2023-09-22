Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade leads trilateral meeting with US and European Union to halt proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) Director General Ronnarong Phoolpipat presided over a trilateral meeting with the U.S. Embassy’s Export Control and Border Security Program (EXBS) and the European Union’s (EU) Partner to Partner Program (EUP2P) on September 21, 2023, at the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand.