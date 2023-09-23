Launch of Carousell Campus: Leading the future of secondhand with recommerce, cultivating talent and contributing back to the startup ecosystem
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 September 2023 – Carousell Group, the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia, celebrates the onset of its second decade with a homecoming to LaunchPad @ one-north, the site of its inaugural office. The Group announced today the official opening of its new regional headquarters, Carousell Campus, dedicated to advancing recommerce capabilities as part of its goal to make buying and selling secondhand items more trusted and convenient.