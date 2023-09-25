CÉ LA VI Singapore Debuts New Dinner Menu

The reimagined menu blends traditional culinary art with modern innovation for enhanced dining experiences.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September 2023 – CÉ LA VI Singapore announces the launch of its newly curated dinner menu, available for patrons every day from 5:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. at the rooftop restaurant atop Marina Bay Sands. Created to be a true reflection of the ever-evolving culinary world, the new menu features an extensive selection of dishes that offers a little something for everyone.