IFTA FinTech and Innovation Awards 2022/2023 Winners Revealed
Celebrating a New FinTech Era and Innovation of Industry ExpertsHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 September 2023 – Organised by The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), the IFTA FinTech and Innovation Awards 2022/2023 (IFTA Awards) Presentation Ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Productivity Council yesterday (25 September). Officiated the ceremony was the Guest of Honour Mr Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government. A total of 22 corporate winners and 9 individuals / teams were commended with an award. OPENHIVE scooped the Best FinTech of the Year Award while the Best FinTech of the Year – Startup Award went to Reimagine Cyberbay Limited.
In its fifth edition this year, IFTA has selected “Game Changers: The Rise of Next Gen FinTech” as the theme of the Awards in response to the wide uptake of artificial intelligence and chatbot technology, with the aim of honouring individuals and teams who have fuelled the development and adoption of FinTech, and motivating innovations essential to drive Hong Kong into a new FinTech era.
Mr Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government shared in his speech, “The Hong Kong SAR Government is committed to promoting Fintech as a means to enhance the overall competitiveness of the financial services sector. Our strategy is multi-pronged – enhancing Fintech infrastructure, promoting Hong Kong’s Fintech competitiveness internationally, launching support schemes to incentivise innovative financial services, nurturing Fintech talent, and fostering a regulatory environment conducive to local innovation and cross-boundary collaboration. May the innovative spirit of all winners continue to blaze new trails in the Fintech landscape.”
Mr Wilson Kwok, Founder and Vice Chairman of IFTA mentioned, “In an era where technological applications grow and are adopted at an exponential rate, FinTech evolution has become the driving force of the future. Digital technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and the internet of things have revolutionised human activities in multiple ways. Innovative adoption of technology in finance has also re-defined workflow and processes related to trading, banking, transactions, investments, risk management and more. We must stay ahead of the curve or risk being left behind. We look forward to more innovations to come at the next edition of the Awards.”
Dr Dorothy Chau, IFTA Awards Head Juror said, “This year we have introduced new ‘Cybersecurity and Data Protection’ award category to recognize companies which have contributed to cybersecurity. This addition reflects the evolving landscape of our industry and the importance of cybersecurity and inclusion in driving innovation. My congratulations go to all winners. Your achievements have not only pushed the boundaries of what is possible in FinTech but have also elevated Hong Kong’s reputation as one of the world’s leading financial centres.”
Response to the Awards was enthusiastic with over 29 nominations received under 14 different categories, including 10 corporate awards for Asia region and 4 individual awards. The highlight of this year was the Best FinTech of the Year Award which was scooped by OPENHIVE, a new technology brand that specializes in enterprise-grade solutions for multiparty data collaboration, AI, and privacy technology, allowing multiple parties to collaborate on modelling and data analysis while preserving the privacy and security of their data. A new start-up Reimagine Cyberbay Limited was awarded Best FinTech of the Year – Start-up Award. Established in 2022, Cyberbay is the first crowdsourcing all-in-one bug bounty marketplace platform in Hong Kong, aiming to connect corporates and cybersecurity researchers via crowdsourced bug bounty service to provide undisrupted and cost-effective cybersecurity checking solution to safeguard corporate business digital assets.
Results of IFTA FinTech and Innovation Awards 2022/2023:
Corporate Achievements – FinTech Solutions
| Regulatory Tech
| Platinum
| VerifyVASP
| Insurance Tech
| Gold
| Prudential Hong Kong Limited
| Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and CEP (Cryptoasset Exchange Providers)
| Platinum
| Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited
| Payment Tech
| Gold
| LAB Pay Solutions Limited
| Banking Tech
| Diamond
| Openhive
| Gold
| Hang Seng Bank Limited
| Gold
| One Financial Technology Limited
| Silver
| Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited
| Wealth Tech
| Platinum
| Manulife Investment Management
| Gold
| CASH Wealth Management Limited and CASH Quant Finance Lab Limited
| Metaverse, NFT, And DeFi (Decentralised Finance)
| Platinum
| Muverse HK Limited Muverse
| Silver
| DAEM Technology Limited
| Cybersecurity and Data Protection
| Diamond
| Reimagine Cyberbay Limited
| Platinum
| Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited
| PropTech
| Gold
| MOVA
Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year
| Leader of the Year
| Excellence
| Qupital Limited – Mr Winston Wong
| Merit
| Quanzhou Jintong Information Technology Co., Ltd – Dr Hong ZhiLing
| Rising Star of the Year
| Excellence
| HKUST Web3.0 Labs – Mr Stan Ying
| Star in the Making
| Merit
| Fintech Foxes– Miss Ayazhan Kadessova
| Merit
| GreenChain – Miss Lee Yuk Ching
| Merit
| Hong Kong Baptist University Trust Credit – Mr Liu Junkang
| Merit
| InsurEasy – Mr NUNAYON Medeba Samuel
| Merit
| The University of Hong Kong – Mr Wong Wing Lam
| Team of the Year
| Excellence
| Bank of East Asia, Limited & Openhive
Honorary Awards
| FinTech with ESG Initiative of the Year
| Diamond
| BlueOnion Limited
| Diamond
| On-us Company Limited
| Best User Experience Application of the Year
| Diamond
| Quanzhou Jintong Information Technology Co., Ltd
| Honorary FinTech Education & Talent Development Awards
| Diamond
| Hong Kong Baptist University Master of Science in Finance (FinTech and Financial Analytics) Programme
| Diamond
| Hong Kong Metropolitan University
Photo 1: Mr Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government delivered speech
Photo 2: Group photo with Founder of IFTA, Guest of Honour (From left to right: Mr Wilson Kwok, Founder and Vice Chairman of IFTA; Mr Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Mr Paul Pong, Founder and Chairman of IFTA)
About IFTA
The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) is a non-profit organization established in Hong Kong in September 2017. Our main goals are to elevate the professional standards of financial technology in Asia, drive fintech education, and cultivate talent for the industry. Building upon the collaboration between IFTA, the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF), and the launch of the Certified FinTech Practitioner (CFP) program last year, we have developed certification requirements for financial technology professionals this year, known as the Certified Financial Technologist (CFT) designation. Our vision is to expand the reach of financial and technology courses to Mainland China, Taiwan, and other regions in Asia. In addition to our comprehensive courses, IFTA organizes a wide range of activities, including seminars, Fintech Awards, and workshops, to promote the development of fintech, nurture professionals, and encourage participation from government bodies, regulatory agencies, universities, corporations, and startups.