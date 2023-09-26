“NIA – BMA” Join Hands with Private Sector to Transform ARI into “Bangkok’s Sandbox – Cognitive Innovation District”, Connect with Partners & Capitalize on ARI’s 4 Types of Assets through “ARITech” to Create Innovations & Attract Foreign Investments
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 26 September 2023 – The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA has collaborated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to develop ARI Innovation District with ARITech, which covers AI, Robotics, and Immersive and IoT Technology, for the goals of driving the growth of the district and transform it into a cognitive city. Four key components for the development are economic assets, physical assets, network assets, and digital assets. ARI Innovation District or ARID will be developed as a new economic hub to accommodate innovative businesses, investments by the public and private sectors, as well as global tech firms. ARID is expected to pilot as an innovation sandbox in its mission to stimulate the investments of infrastructure crucial to the development of practical technologies. In support of this mission, ARID Hackathon 2023: Innovation for well-being was held. The top winner from the contest is PARK :D, which presented “Parking Lot – Sharing” platform as a means to improve transport connectivity. The award-winning idea will be developed further and used as an innovation for ARID.