Bybit and DMCC Crypto Centre Announce a Million-Dollar Hackathon to Drive Web3 Innovation in Dubai

Published: September 27, 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – Global crypto exchange Bybit and the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC) announced the “Web3 Unleashed: Crypto Innovation Challenge” hackathon, boasting a $100,000 prize pool. The hackathon comes hot on the heels of a partnership that has already seen Bybit contribute AED 500,000 to 15 crypto startups in the DMCC crypto ecosystem.

