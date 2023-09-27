Discover NSRCC’s Brand New Golf Course at Its Exclusive Open House | National Service Resort & Country Club

Don’t miss out on the chance to partake in the recently revealed NSRCC Kranji 18-Hole golf course and the special membership deals designed to foster closer family bonds.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – National Service Resort & Country Club (NSRCC), the premier destination for golf enthusiasts and families seeking a tranquil escape in Singapore, is thrilled to announce an upcoming Open House. Scheduled for 7th & 8th October 2023 from 10AM-6PM, at 10 Changi Coast Walk. This event will feature the launch of two new offerings set to elevate the golf and country club experience, catering to both golf aficionados and those yearning for quality family time amidst natural beauty.