Flala has been online for one year, with over a million users, providing users with a borderless social space

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA & TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – 2023 marks the first anniversary of Flala’s launch. As a new social APP, Flala quickly established and effectively spread its brand image to the outside world between 2022 and 2023, bringing users a high-quality social experience by continuously optimizing the product functions. Flala has opened the door to the overseas social market and become an emerging social chat product favored by young people abroad.