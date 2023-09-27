Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong’s “We CAN Protect the Future” Formula Cans Recycling Program

Join the recycling program with your family and take advantage of shopping discounts
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 –Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (“Mead Johnson”) is bringing back the “We CAN Protect the Future” formula cans recycling program, which is popular among parents, with the 24-hour online shopping mall HKTVmall and the World Green Organization from October 3, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The collection stations for this program have been increased to over 50, covering all 18 districts in Hong Kong. This makes it easier for parents and children to participate in the recycling program. Parents can also take advantage of discount codes for purchasing designated formula products and personal care and hygiene products, while practicing green living.