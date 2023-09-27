OOm Shortlisted as Finalists for Two Categories at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2023
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – OOm, a leading digital marketing agency in Singapore, has been selected as the finalist in not one, but two categories at the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards 2023. The nominations in the categories of “Excellence in eCommerce Marketing” and “Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing” underscores the agency’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the digital marketing industry and stands as a testament to OOm’s expertise.