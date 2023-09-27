SUNeVision Launches the First Startup Programme

Published: September 27, 2023

Empower Startups and Advance Innovations in Hong Kong’s Digital Economy

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (“SUNeVision”, SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, today announced the launch of its first Startup Programme to empower local startups and accelerate innovations in Hong Kong’s digital economy. The initiative connects startups to mission-critical technology partners on SUNeVision’s industry-leading data centre ecosystem. Comprehensive suite of innovative technologies will be provided to accelerate the growth journey of startups.

