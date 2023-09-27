SUNeVision Launches the First Startup Programme

Health was the top motivator for diet changes, with 7 in 10 saying they are now adopting these changes for longer term

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 11 December 2020 – Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, today released findings from the 2020 Diet Decisions Survey, which revealed that Asia Pacific consumers are eating better and exercising more, with 58% believing that they will emerge healthier in the new normal. The survey, which polled 8,000 consumers in eight Asia Pacific markets, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, also shed light into the motivations behind the consumers’ recent dietary and lifestyle changes, with the aim of inspiring more people to adopt better nutrition and lifestyle habits to improve their overall well-being now and into the future.

“There is always room to improve your lifestyle, especially when those changes can lead to lasting results in your personal well-being,” said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Herbalife Nutrition. “From the survey, we observed that more individuals are eating fruit, vegetables and other plant-based foods, and consuming less meat. In fact, more consumers want to eat nutrient-dense, plant-based proteins but don’t know where to start. This reveals a need for wider public nutrition education to help consumers make better decisions in their daily diets.”

“We can create a conducive environment for consumers through easy-to-follow meal plans, readily-available health and wellness coaching and convenient meal alternatives. This way, Herbalife Nutrition can enable more people to have access to healthier meal options and accurate nutrition information, forming healthier, active lifestyle habits in the longer term,” added Stephen.

Consumers believe they will emerge heathier than before

According to the survey findings, 39% of respondents have made a major change to their diet this year, with the highest number to have done so in Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. Among the top motivators for changing their diet include:

o Their health (77%)

o Weight loss (39%)

o More cost-effective (31%)

o More environmentally-friendly (24%)

The key reasons for effecting dietary changes this year as opposed to taking action at other times include:

o Had time to research healthier foods (52%)

o Had time to cook more and learn new recipes (40%)

o Wanted to use time at home for a positive change (36%)

Beyond making changes to their diet, 56% also started to exercise more, with consumers in Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia leading the way.

Shift towards plant-based diets

Diving deeper into the dietary changes, 49% of consumers who have made changes to their diet started eating more fruits and vegetables, 46% ate less meat, while 39% chose to eat more plant-based foods.

In addition, 41% displayed a greater openness to plant-based food options than before, especially in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

However, 58% said that while they would like to incorporate more plant-based proteins into their diet, they were not sure of how to begin doing so. This sentiment was particularly strong among consumers in Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia.

Positive health impact, sustained dietary changes expected

When it comes to the impact of the dietary changes, a large majority of consumers – 83% – have noticed a positive difference in their health. In addition, 68% believed that their dietary changes this year have lasted longer compared to a different time. As a result, 82% plan to keep the dietary changes for the foreseeable future.

To help consumers maintain their new diets in the new normal, having easy-to-follow meal plans came up tops (54%) as the key factor to keep up with their healthier nutrition regime. In addition, 41% said that having a health and wellness coach would help, while 40% chose convenient meal alternatives that don’t take long to make.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent members since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial members who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.