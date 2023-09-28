AIA Alta Wellness Haven Powered by Humansa is Officially Open

The first one-stop wellness space integrating Chinese and Western health concepts targets high-net-worth clients
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 September 2023 – Humansa, a premium healthcare brand of New World Group, and AIA, a leader in the insurance industry, today announced the official opening of AIA Alta Wellness Havenpowered by Humansa will be on 29th Sept, 2023, marking the first one-stop integrated wellness space that blends the concepts of Chinese and Western health within the industry. AIA and Humansa, as industry leaders in insurance and integrated healthcare, are joining forces in a collaborative effort to address the health needs of AIA’s high-net-worth customers. The collaboration is aimed at addressing the health needs of AIA’s high net-worth customers, providing three major personalized solutions: mental, physical and nutritional and bespoke wellness solutions, as well as taking an innovative step in promoting preventive health management.