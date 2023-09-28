Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches “Taiwan’s Lucky Land International Tourism Attraction Program”
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 28 September 2023 – The wonderful street food, culture, history, and tourist attractions of Taiwan, not to mention the hospitality and friendliness of its citizens, are reasons that make visitors want to come back and visit Taiwan again! The number of international travelers to Taiwan has steadily increased since Taiwan eased its border controls and will likely reach 6 million visitors in 2023. To accelerate the tourism industry’s revival and establish Taiwan as the primary destination for travelers, the Tourism Administration, M.O.T.C has launched the “Plan to Accelerate and Expand Attraction of International Tourism ~ Taiwan the Lucky Land” campaign. Visitors staying between 3-90 days and who are not part of tour groups and have not applied for other group subsidies with this Bureau may enter to have a chance at winning the NT$5,000 in consumption vouchers.
