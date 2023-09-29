Arçelik Hitachi Unveils ‘The Art of Ease’ Global Campaign: Elevating Connections with Customers Across Generations
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 29 September 2023 – Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances today introduces “The Art of Ease”, the new marketing campaign that guides every generation to embark on a journey toward an effortless and peaceful life at home through “Hitachi’s” home appliance solutions. The new campaign embodies Japan’s careful attention to detail in design, emphasizing modern aesthetics while elevating functionality for everyone’s daily life.