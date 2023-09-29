Kerry Logistics Network An Eight-time Winner of AFLAS Awards Best 3PL Provider Title

Named Best Logistics Service Provider – Sea for the Third Time

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 September 2023 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is proud to win the Best 3PL Provider title for the eighth consecutive time and be named the Best Logistics Service Provider – Sea for the third time at the 2023 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (‘AFLAS Awards’) held in Singapore last night. KLN has held the Best 3PL Provider title since 2016 and has previously won the Best Logistics Service Provider – Sea accolade in 2013 and 2021.Vic Cheung, Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are delighted to continue our long-running streak as the holder of the AFLAS Awards titles, which are testaments to KLN’s consistent service excellence and unswerving commitment to serving our customers, particularly under unprecedented market conditions. In an ever-changing logistics landscape, KLN’s flexibility sets us apart, while our reliability strengthens our relationships with customers, which enables us to capitalise on potential market opportunities.”Leveraging its sea freight capabilities, KLN maintained scale and volume in the Trans-Pacific trade lane in 2022. It has also been actively pursuing new market opportunities, including launching a global less-than-container load (LCL) programme to offer weekly direct LCL services from key Asian gateways to multiple country destinations across the globe, catering to the increasing demand for smaller-volume cargoes post-pandemic.The AFLAS Awards have been organised since 1986 by Asia Cargo News, a shipping and supply chain industry news platform for the Asian Pacific region, to commend leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. The winners are nominated and voted by freight and logistics industry players and customers in the Asia Pacific.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

Established by the air freight, sea freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News in 1986, the annual Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognise excellence in service providers in the freight and logistics industry. The winners were nominated and voted by readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News, making the results the opinion of service users.

