EquitiesFirst Podcast Series II, Episode 2: India’s time to shine? Opportunity and risk in indispensable India

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 October 2023 – EquitiesFirst, in alliance with The Economist Impact, is excited to present the second episode of Series II in our distinguished podcast series, seeking to dissect India’s constantly evolving investment landscape.In the last six years, India has manoeuvred itself into a more favourable position in the business environment rankings assessed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), showcasing impressive growth amongst the 82 tracked countries. The roadmap ahead necessitates strategic enhancements in governance transparency and nurturing an ecosystem conducive to business, echoing the core principles of EquitiesFirst financing strategies.This insightful episode delves deep into India’s economic heartbeat, keenly examining the critical initiatives being undertaken to revamp its infrastructure to accommodate a booming economy, a step pivotal in sustaining its position in global business standings. This segment paints a detailed picture of the potential avenues and associated risks, a true embodiment of EquitiesFirst risk management philosophy.Featuring industry leaders Ben Mathias and Taimur Baig, the episode aims to furnish investors with a balanced view of the prevailing Indian investment environment, unfolding strategies aiding businesses and investors in navigating through the intricacies of the Indian market, a vision grounded in EquitiesFirst equities-based financing expertise.In partnership with The Economist Impact, EquitiesFirst fortifies its commitment to offering nuanced and up-to-date insights. This collaboration effort paves the way for investors to traverse the intricate pathways of equities investment opportunities in India.EquitiesFirst remains a strong player in risk management and equities-based financing, with a proven track record in structuring robust investment strategies. This new episode is another embodiment of our mission to guide investors as they navigate the ever-changing investment environment in the Asia-Pacific region.Hashtag: #EquitiesFirst #EquitiesFirstHoldings #EquitiesFirstInvestment

About Equities First Holdings

Founded in 2002, EquitiesFirst is a global investor specializing in long-term equities-based financing. EquitiesFirst’s approach overcomes traditional limitations and redefines the financing experience through providing efficient access to capital for listed companies, entrepreneurs and investors against publicly traded securities. The total value of loans transacted is more than US$4.5 billion as of January 2023.



Headquartered in Indianapolis, USA, EquitiesFirst maintains an international footprint of twelve offices in eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, China (Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing), South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Australia (Sydney, Perth and Melbourne). EquitiesFirst is licensed and/or registered in all jurisdictions where required.



EquitiesFirst is the pioneer of Progressive Capital – a partnership approach to investment, rooted in respect, mutual interest and understanding. EquitiesFirst delivers liquidity solutions that are vital, transformative and move partners forward.



