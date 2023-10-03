NTT and Qualcomm Team up to Drive AI at the Edge

Move aims to drive ecosystem and accelerate Private 5G adoption across digital devices



NTT unveils Device as a Service practice to help enterprises boost IT maintenance productivity and reduce costs



HONG KONG SAR – HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 October 2023 – NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, today announced a strategic engagement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in semiconductor technologies, to invest in and accelerate the development of the 5G device ecosystem to facilitate private 5G adoption, which is critical to powering AI at the edge.

As part of a multi-year engagement, NTT and Qualcomm Technologies will prioritize the development of 5G enabled devices to accelerate innovation with global enterprise customers, a critical catalyst in driving widespread enterprise adoption of private 5G, a market which IDC estimates will exceed $8 Billion by 2026. Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in application specific semiconductors and 5G chipsets, combined with NTT’s leadership in private 5G, will strengthen the 5G ecosystem, advance AI processing capabilities at the edge and spur innovation across industries.





Driving the 5G device ecosystem

With enterprises accelerating digitization efforts, more connectivity and even more devices are needed. NTT and Qualcomm Technologies will use their combined expertise to meet the need for 5G-enabled devices that support use cases, such as push-to-talk devices, augmented reality headsets, computer vision cameras and sensors at the edge across the manufacturing, automotive, logistics and other industries.





“This collaboration is truly an exciting one because we are answering the demand we’re hearing from our clients. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we will strengthen the 5G ecosystem delivering the devices our customers require in a simple and cost-effective way, empowering them as they continue along their digital transformation journey,” said Shahid Ahmed, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Innovation at NTT Ltd. “By working with Qualcomm Technologies, we will further accelerate demand for private 5G across global industries.”





“The proliferation of 5G-enabled devices is a critical component of shaping a more digital and sustainable future. It forms the backbone of many tech advancements that can improve efficiency and sustainability through efficient resource management, energy conservation, and are pivotal for innovation across various industries,” said Mark Bidinger, President, Commercial & Industrial Segments & Channels at Schneider Electric. “NTT’s collaboration with Qualcomm represents a significant step forward in advancing private 5G adoption and meeting the unique demands of the Internet of Things and Machine Learning.”





Accelerating AI adoption at the edge

For AI to scale and make an impact on enterprise operations and organizations’ bottom line, AI processing needs to happen in a hybrid form—both in the cloud and at the edge of the network. The silicon that Qualcomm Technologies develops includes built-in AI and machine learning models, making it well-positioned for growing AI capabilities at the edge. Qualcomm Technologies’ experience with scaling AI technology allows the company to touch a wide range of devices and applications including smartphones, laptops, sensors, automotive solutions, and networking.





“Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G chipsets are prepared for the widespread adoption of AI applications at the edge and, together with NTT, we’ll enhance innovative change across the 5G device ecosystem.” said Jeffery Torrance, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Connected Smart Systems, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “NTT is the voice of the customer and combined with Qualcomm Technologies’ semiconductor expertise, we can enable OEMs to build the devices that will benefit a wide range of use cases and customers.”



Qualcomm Technologies and NTT will work together to deliver 5G-ready devices with Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G chipsets with AI models built in to enhance AI at the edge through various applications, such as image recognition, with capabilities ranging from counting items and identifying object characteristics to verifying workers wearing safety masks or hardhats (PPE). Deploying AI applications through NTT’s Edge as a Service will assist enterprises with workplace safety, optimization, and security.





Device as a service

As part of NTT’s end-to-end Edge as a Service offering, NTT is now offering manages services for Device as a Service, to make it easy for customers to access, upgrade and recycle 5G and edge devices and simplify device lifecycle management as well as reduce IT maintenance and costs. The cost-effective per-user, per-month fee model means enterprises no longer need to make large capital investments up front, but rather consume on a more comfortable monthly fee basis, making it easier for customers to deploy edge devices at scale.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.





