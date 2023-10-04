Chinachem Group Officially Launches “CCG Hearts”, an All New Membership Rewards Programme

Big Heart. Big Rewards. Earn Points through Spending and Acts of Kindness
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 October 2023 – Chinachem Group (the Group) held a kick-off ceremony today for its new membership rewards programme, “CCG Hearts” at Central Market. The event was attended by Dr. Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development, Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of The HK Council of Social Service, together with Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group. The “CCG Hearts” membership rewards programme covers Chinachem Group’s six participating hotels and serviced apartments, nine major shopping malls, the Central Market, and cinema. In addition to earning points through spending, members can also earn more points by participating in diverse acts of kindness, “Quests” which fosters community service and volunteerism. Members can redeem a wide range of rewards and interesting activities for meaningful life experiences, and encourage others to join in good deeds and share joyful moments as a ripple effect.