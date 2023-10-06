Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company

There

will be at least five lasting effects from the pandemic, including rising

demand for certain categories of illicit goods and an exacerbation of the

e-commerce problem.

will be at least five lasting effects from the pandemic, including rising demand for certain categories of illicit goods and an exacerbation of the e-commerce problem. Those

effects can be addressed through various means, including improving consumer

education, stronger public-private partnerships and more global collaboration.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 20 October

2020 – Amidst the chaos created by the covid-19 pandemic and the

various policy responses designed to contain its spread, the usual loose

grouping of malicious opportunists is exploiting new vulnerabilities:

individual criminals, organised crime networks and international terrorist

organisations. Lasting

effects: How the covid-19 pandemic will change illicit trade, a report from The Economist Intelligence

Unit, supported by Philip Morris International, cover these and other related

issues, concluding with a series of recommendations for both the public and

private sector.

The

five lasting effects

The first lasting effect is that the

pandemic is accelerating a long-term shift in demand for certain commodities.

The economic impact on employment, earnings and disposable incomes around the

world will force consumers to look for cheaper alternatives, increasing demand

for counterfeits and other illicit products.

The second effect is that the new markets

for illicit goods are here to stay. Even if export controls on personal

protective equipment (PPE) are eased, for example, the damage has been done–once

criminals introduce new products into illicit markets, they find a way to stay.

The third effect is another acceleration of

an existing trend: the shift to e-commerce platforms. E-commerce was already

providing a strong sales channel before the pandemic. Now, with the increased

volumes of goods being ordered on-line for citizens around the world stuck at

home due to lockdowns, criminals have even more cover to sell their goods.

The fourth lasting effect is on delivery

routes and supply chains. Supply chain disruptions can affect illicit traders

just as much as they do their counterparts in licit trade. It also created new

opportunities, particularly as customs organisations have become overwhelmed by

volume of small parcels and as governments seek to fast-track shipments related

to the fight against the pandemic.

The fifth and final effect concerns

wildlife trafficking. Whatever the means of transmission, the covid-19 is

widely-agreed to be zoonotic in origin. There is hope that this will finally

compel countries at the centre of the trade, whether on the supply or demand

side, to take action.

Recommendations.

Trends gathered from

studies and expert interviews so far point to critical long-term impacts of the

pandemic on illicit trade. The report concludes with three key recommendations.

Improve

consumer education .

Consumers need to be made aware of the impact of their choices. Education

campaigns are one of the best hopes for changing behaviours before they become

ingrained.

. Consumers need to be made aware of the impact of their choices. Education campaigns are one of the best hopes for changing behaviours before they become ingrained. Establish

stronger public-private partnerships . This includes areas such as intelligence gathering

and sharing and addressing new challenges such as cyber-crime. Better

collaboration can help stretch limited resources when budgets tighten, as they

have during the pandemic.

. This includes areas such as intelligence gathering and sharing and addressing new challenges such as cyber-crime. Better collaboration can help stretch limited resources when budgets tighten, as they have during the pandemic. Make

global calls to collaborate.

Collaboration on tackling existing illicit trade as well as coordination to

prevent the expansion of illicit trade markets created during the pandemic will

be key.

Chris Clague, the editor of the report,

says: “The pandemic has provided new opportunities for organised crime networks

and international terrorist networks on which they wasted no time capitalising.

Law enforcement and the private sector will fall further behind if they don’t

at the same improve their efforts to collaborate and develop closer

partnerships to combat the trade.”

About The Economist Intelligence Unit

The EIU is the thought leadership,

research and analysis division of The Economist Group and the world leader in

global business intelligence for executives. We uncover novel and

forward-looking perspectives with access to over 650 expert analysts and

editors across 200 countries worldwide. More information can be found on www.eiuperspectives.economist.com.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a

transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and

ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults

who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, and its

shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the

manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and

associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing

products in markets outside the United States. PMI ships a version of its

smoke-free devices and consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under

license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products

that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke.

Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art

facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free

products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements.

For more information, please visit www.pmi.com.