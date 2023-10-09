Viu recognised for its contribution to making K-wave a global phenomenon at Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023

As part of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 October 2023 – PCCW (SEHK: 0008) – Viu, Asia’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, announced today that it had won the award for “Special Contribution for K-Wave” at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards (ACA & G.OTT Awards) 2023 held in South Korea on 8 October 2023. The newly introduced category recognises the contribution of OTT streamers to making K-content a global phenomenon. Viu is one of the first winners in the category, having brought Korean and other Asian content to a wide audience globally, with over 60 million active users in its footprint.