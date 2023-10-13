AXA BetterMe Weekend returns
BetterMe Maze, Bouncy Castle, Low-carbon Race plus many more fun-filled activities free to the public to promote healthier and greener living
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 October 2023 – Riding on the World Mental Health Day in October, AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) is thrilled to announce the return of AXA BetterMe Weekend, its iconic annual event for the third consecutive year on 28 to 29 October 2023 at AXA x WONDERLAND @West Kowloon Cultural District. Through an array of engaging activities, games, and workshops, the carnival aims to raise public awareness of physical and mental well-being and promote sustainable eco-friendly living. AXA BetterMe Weekend is a large-scale community event, completely free of charge, with no prior registration required. It will be opened from 12:30 PM to 7:30 PM, and complimentary shuttle buses will be provided to and from the Kowloon Station. We welcome all age groups and encourage everyone to become a BetterMe!
