Etiqa Insurance Singapore’s “With You for the Ride” Campaign Embeds Itself in Singaporeans’ Daily Lives
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 October 2023 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading insurance provider, has unveiled the first 3D captivating interactive installation at the Dhoby Ghaut MRT B3 transit hall (near Exit D) as part of its latest brand campaign, ‘With You for the Ride’. The Out-of-Home (OOH) installation beckons Singaporeans to explore life’s uncharted possibilities with Etiqa as their trusted companion.