Etiqa Insurance Singapore’s “With You for the Ride” Campaign Embeds Itself in Singaporeans’ Daily Lives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 October 2023 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading insurance provider, has unveiled the first 3D captivating interactive installation at the Dhoby Ghaut MRT B3 transit hall (near Exit D) as part of its latest brand campaign,The Out-of-Home(OOH) installation beckons Singaporeans to explore life’s uncharted possibilities with Etiqa as their trusted companion.