HKT participates in e-HKD Pilot Programme with healthcare, travel, education and e-commerce merchants

Completes ring-fenced payment test to provide input on use case
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 October 2023 – HKT (SEHK:6823) – Under HKT, HKT Payment, participating recently as part of a cross-industry consortium in the e-HKD Pilot Programme of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), has invited innovative enterprises from different fields, including Hong Kong Baptist Hospital, Trip.com, Hong Kong Management Association, The Club and Club Travel[1], to take part in the “tokenised property-backed secured lending with ring-fenced usage” use case to test the ring-fenced payment feature of the hypothetical e-HKD loan and provide input to the HKMA.