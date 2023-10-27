Amp Up Your Homeware with A Touch of Kyoto and Doraemon from 7-Eleven’s Latest Shop and Earn Stamps Programme

Published: October 27, 2023

  • 7-Eleven Singapore’s latest Shop and Earn Stamps Programme will feature an exclusive collection of eight glass cups featuring your futuristic childhood friend – Doraemon!
  • The SOU GOOD glass cups come in two designs – a Roly Poly glass or a Dome Glass.
  • Earn a stamp with every $5 spent at 7-Eleven; collect eight stamps and top up $8.90 to redeem a blind box.
  • Stamp issuance begins on 25 October 2023 and ends on 19 December 2023 at all 7-Eleven stores. Redemption ends on 26 December 2023 or while stocks last.

SINGAPORE, Media OutReach – 27 October 2023 – For the first time ever, 7-Eleven is teaming up with renowned Kyoto-based designer fashion and homeware label SOU*SOU to bring the beloved Japanese cartoon character Doraemon to Singapore! The latest Shop and Earn Programme will see 7-Eleven launching an all-new Japanese-inspired homeware collection to add “A Touch of Kyoto Style” and Doraemon cuteness to your home.

