Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry
HAINAN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 October 2023 – From 12th to 13th October, a delegation from Hainan Province, organised by the Hainan Provincial Government, visited Denmark for a series business events to attract investment and talents. During the events, the first and currently the only special medical zone in China, the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone（Boao Hope City） was featured at the Hainan Free Trade Port Lecheng Denmark Promotion Conference, the delegation also took the opportunity to visit some local pharmaceutical companies and relevant institutions in Denmark, sharing opportunities and showcasing the aspirations to achieve win-win cooperation.
