Mercedes-Benz unveils the arrival of the eActros and eEconic all-electric trucks in Hong Kong

Published: October 27, 2023

Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Commercial Transportation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 October 2023 – Mercedes-Benz’s renowned truck series, Actros and Econic, have long dominated the Hong Kong commercial vehicle market as two of the most popular heavy-duty truck models. The Actros truck has established itself as the backbone of local and cross-border logistics, while the Econic series caters to the needs of urban applications with its ultra-low floor design. Mercedes-Benz has officially introduced the all-electric versions of these two truck series, the eActros and eEconic, to the Hong Kong market, taking a significant step towards meeting the increasingly critical standards of eco-friendly freight transport and partnering with the local freight industry and truck users in the journey towards carbon-neutral transportation.

