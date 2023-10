SHARP Corporation’s Grand 111th Anniversary Event in Singapore Merges Sincerity, Creativity, and Innovation with the Official Launch of SHARP NEC Display Products Across Asia

Experience Cutting-Edge Japanese Technology and High-Performance Displays, Redefining the Vision of Tomorrow

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 October 2023 –, renowned for its groundbreaking consumer electronics and appliances, has marked its 111th anniversary with an inaugural launch event recently held in Singapore, preceding the grand “SHARP Tech-Day” exhibition scheduled for November 10-12, 2023, in Tokyo.