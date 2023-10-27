Siam Paragon Showcases Thailand’s Creative Soft Power at Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023 (BIFW2023)
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 27 October 2023 – Siam Paragon reinforces its positioning as a ‘World-Class Fashion Destination,’ shining a spotlight on Thai fashion, one of the most significant soft power of the country. This accomplishment is celebrated through the ultimate fashion showcase, “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023” (BIFW2023). Under the theme “The Future of Fashion,” the fashion week emphasizes sustainability, to drive the thriving and positive future of the fashion industry. BIFW2023 achieved remarkable success, featuring 12 stunning shows presented by 12 prominent Thai brands, which took place from 5-8 October, 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.