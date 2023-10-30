Discover the Kaohsiung Rural at the Japan Travel Expo and Roadshow

Embrace Nature’s Splendor in Mountain and Coastal Farming and Fishing Communities
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30 October 2023 – The Kaohsiung City Government’s Agriculture Bureau, in collaboration with the Taiwan Tourism Association and local businesses, participated in the Japan Travel Expo and Roadshow held in Osaka. The Travel Expo attracted a large number of attendees and travel industry professionals. The Kaohsiung rural experience activities not only included field fruit-picking but also introduced the fishing village culture in Yong-an New Port. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the only pure seawater aquaculture area in Taiwan, get up close with grouper fish, and savor the delicious seafood dishes. In addition, the Xinfalg Community in Liouguei District, which received a 3-star certification from ITQI for its native camellia tea, offers experiences such as ageless hot springs, eco-tours at TANG CHANG Community, Qishan Dist., and various do-it-yourself activities. These have gradually evolved into year-round rural cultural tours.