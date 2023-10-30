Advancing Healthy Ageing in the Western Pacific Moving Forward with the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 October 2023 – Population ageing is a pressing priority in the Western Pacific region, home to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing elderly populations. Recognizing the significance of this issue, the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken the lead in developing an action plan on healthy ageing for the region, aligned with the United Nations (UN) Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030). In line with these efforts, the Healthy Ageing Conference 2023 was successfully held in Hong Kong on 26-27 October 2023. The conference, organized by the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Community Health Services, School of Nursing of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), and co-organized by the Department of Health of The Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), PolyU Research Institute of Smart Ageing, and PolyU Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, served as a crucial platform to address the challenges and explore innovative solutions for healthy ageing in the region.