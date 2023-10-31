Breeze Spa at Amari Johor Bahru Showcases Signature Thai-Ayurveda Fusion Package Alongside Unique Treatments like Mango Sticky Rice Body Scrub

Guests can indulge in Private Spa Suites Equipped with Sauna and Jacuzzi Amenities, Offering a Curated Range of One-Of-A-Kind Wellness Experiences
JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 30 October 2023 – Breeze Spa at Amari Johor Bahru offers a range of services designed for wellness and relaxation. The spa is located on the 6th floor of the hotel and aims to provide a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Breeze Spa features a variety of private treatment rooms and suites, including three couple rooms, one of which includes a jacuzzi, as well as a single room with a sauna. A retail boutique is available for guests to continue their spa experience at home.