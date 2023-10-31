Bybit Receives ‘Centralized Exchange of the Year’ Award at the GB Tech Web3 Awards
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 31 October 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has been named ‘Centralized Crypto Exchange of the Year’ at the GB Tech Web3 Awards, held at Headlines, Dubai World Trade Centre on Oct. 30. The event brought together over 120 leaders and organizations from the crypto industry, celebrating the innovative spirit and significant accomplishments within the region’s Web3 ecosystem.