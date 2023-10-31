MINISO Opens Three New Stores in Hong Kong as Part of Ongoing Global Expansion

HONG KONG SAR – EQS Newswire – 31 October 2023 – Global lifestyle brand MINISO recently opened three new stores in Hong Kong, including its current biggest store in the city at TKO Plaza, marking another milestone in its ongoing expansion. The store at TKO Plaza, plus the new Ma On Shan Plaza and Yuen Long Castle Peak Road locations, bring the brand’s upgraded shopping experience and fun, affordable, useful products to an even larger audience.





