Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) pays tribute to the Community Care sector

Three satellite events held across Singapore to commemorate Community Care Day 2023
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 November 2023 – The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) is pleased to commemorate Community Care Day with a series of events aimed at showing appreciation and raising awareness of Community Care staff and the sector. This marks the fifth year that AIC has dedicated 1 November to honour the tireless efforts and dedication of Community Care staff who work diligently to enable seniors to live well and age gracefully in the community.