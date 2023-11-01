KLEVV Strengthens its DDR5 Gaming Memory Lineup with New Non-Binary & High-Capacity Kits
48GB and 64GB Dual Channel Memory Kits Available
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 November 2023 – KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil brand new additions to its high-capacity non-binary DDR5 overclocking memory range, meticulously designed to meet the demanding needs of gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts across the globe.
