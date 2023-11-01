KLEVV Strengthens its DDR5 Gaming Memory Lineup with New Non-Binary & High-Capacity Kits

Published: November 1, 2023

48GB and 64GB Dual Channel Memory Kits Available

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 November 2023 – KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil brand new additions to its high-capacity non-binary DDR5 overclocking memory range, meticulously designed to meet the demanding needs of gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts across the globe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.