Bing Ventures Presents Ethereum 2030, Devconnect’s Premier Event
SINGAPORE – News Direct – 6 November 2023 – Bing Ventures, a Singapore-based pioneering venture capital firm backing early projects in Web3 and Blockchain, is joining hands with leading crypto exchange BingX to present Ethereum 2030: Unraveling Tomorrow’s Innovations, a premier event during Devconnect 2023 on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 2:00 pm GMT+3 in Istanbul.
Ethereum 2030 will bring together industry heavyweights, visionaries, and trendsetters for a half-day of engaging keynote speeches, in-depth panel discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and audience engagement – all focused on inspiring and nurturing entrepreneurs for a new era of innovation.
The event will be held at Sofitel Istanbul Taksim, which sits in the heart of the city, with unique views of Taksim Square and the mesmerizing Bosphorus and has the capacity to welcome up to 1,000 attendees.
The agenda covers various topics, including decentralized finance, Ethereum scalability, Web3 security, and the crypto landscape in Turkey.
