Arup launches ‘Race to Transition’ Asia event series in Hong Kong to accelerate collective climate action
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 November 2023 – Arup, a global sustainable development consultancy, kicks off its pre-COP28 ‘Race to Transition’ Asia event series at CIC-Zero Carbon Park in Hong Kong. This initiative, in partnership with the Hong Kong Green Finance Association (HKGFA) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Sustainable Business Network, is designed to unite thought leaders and industry practitioners from both the public and private sectors to expedite collective climate action and develop practical solutions to the climate crisis. The kick-off event saw more than 400 attendees, both in-person and online.