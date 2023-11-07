Catch the lowest prices of the year at 11.11 Big Sale, Shopee’s biggest shopping festival of the year

Guess the Price of products at 11.11 Big Shopee Bag installations across Singapore and stand to win exciting prizes Stretch your dollar with 15% off brand vouchers and $350 cashback, and tune in to Shopee Live to catch celebrity influencers and enjoy 50% off
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 November 2023 – Shopee goes into full swing for the year-end shopping season with the biggest savings and lowest prices at its annual 11.11 Big Sale 2023. This 11.11, shoppers can expect an exciting line-up of deals, promotions, and vouchers from their favourite brands and sellers on Shopee, and also unlock greater savings and rewards when they shop on Shopee Live.