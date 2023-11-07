Catch the lowest prices of the year at 11.11 Big Sale, Shopee’s biggest shopping festival of the year

Published: November 7, 2023

Guess the Price of products at 11.11 Big Shopee Bag installations across Singapore and stand to win exciting prizes Stretch your dollar with 15% off brand vouchers and $350 cashback, and tune in to Shopee Live to catch celebrity influencers and enjoy 50% off

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 November 2023 – Shopee goes into full swing for the year-end shopping season with the biggest savings and lowest prices at its annual 11.11 Big Sale 2023. This 11.11, shoppers can expect an exciting line-up of deals, promotions, and vouchers from their favourite brands and sellers on Shopee, and also unlock greater savings and rewards when they shop on Shopee Live.

