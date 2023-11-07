‘Celebrate the Gift of Each Other’ at LANDMARK this Christmas
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 November 2023 – LANDMARK celebrates all the traditions of gathering and giving this holiday season with all the pleasure of gifting, embracing exciting festive experiences and enjoying special shared moments together. Discover the heartwarming Christmas tale of little mouse Emma and Santa Paws, and meet a delightful community of over 115 animals and festive friends as they embark on a journey to catch the Wishing Star.
Experience Christmas Adventure at LANDMARK’s Mount Santa Paws
