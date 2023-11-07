illum.e Announces New Eastern Branch & AI-Driven Learning Portal

Published: November 7, 2023

Singapore-based tuition centre debuts new branch in the East and looks to facilitate technologically adapted learning experiences for students via a forthcoming AI-driven learning portal

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 November 2023 – Singapore-based MOE-registered tuition centre, illum.e, has declared the opening of a new branch at Parkway Centre, extending its footprint to the East of the city. This development comes amidst a series of initiatives and results that spotlight the tuition centre’s trajectory in the local education sector.

