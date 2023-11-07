Quarter-hour quarters – 15-minute city living in China
Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today released its annual Think-In report titled – Quarter-hour quarters – 15-minute city living in China.
The urban area in China and its associated design, planning, development and operation, plays and will continue to play a big role in bringing transformational change to address the changing way people live. To understand and realise some of the beneficial living changes that result in sustainably developed urban environs in China, in our report the following topics are considered:
- The 15-minute city;
- What’s happening in China;
- Related policy;
- General urban planning;
- Urban public space;
- Transit-oriented development (TOD), and;
- Ecological solutions.
- The hybrid office – Technological advancement and digital change fast-tracked by the COVID-19 pandemic have been major implementors in the acceptance of the hybrid office working model globally and to a certain extent in China. Along with this transformation, 15-minute city related urban planning will also need to adapt.
The percentage of new retail supply types in 16 cities in China (2023 – 2025)