Sunfun Info Launches “KOFO” App to Save the Earth Together by “Focus” with the Subsidiaries, Daiken Bio. and Australian Firefighters

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 November 2023 – After listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2013, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 5278), which was founded by the cloud-based dating service “iPair”, has not only provided users with dating services but also crossed over to the biomedical industry by establishing “Daiken Bio.” in 2018. Adhering to the original intention of “treating consumers as family members”, Sunfun has successfully entered the healthcare market with its high-quality and high-concentration fish oil, lutein, and other products. This year, Sunfun once again extended its tentacles and announced its entry into the sustainable field by cooperating with several non-profit tree planting and conservation organizations around the world to launch a tool-based dedicated App “KOFO”. The App has the core concept of planting trees once downloaded by users, which echoes and implements the goal of global net-zero carbon emissions and restores forest resources. For the launch of the “KOFO” App on the 8th, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. also invited the Australian Firefighters, who have been absent from Taiwan for 3 years, to make a passionate Appearance on stage to invite global users to download the App. By “focusing” on saving the earth, it is expected that 10 million trees will be planted within the next 10 years and help restore the global ecosystem.