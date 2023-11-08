UK pop star Anne-Marie relies on Sennheiser Digital 6000 for unparalleled audio

Digital 6000 provides unparalleled sound quality, an exceptionally wide dynamic range, and bullet-proof reliability even in the most challenging RF scenarios
WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 8 November 2023 – Over the past decade, Anne-Marie has emerged as one of Britain’s most brilliant female artists. In the ten years since she released her earliest demo, which was shared by Ed Sheeran on Twitter, and secured a position as a touring vocalist for drum n’ bass giants Rudimental in 2014, her distinctive brand of personality-infused pop has garnered billions of streams.As a testament to her remarkable achievements, she recently received a prestigious BRIT Billion Award, and has successfully collaborated with artists, including on her first UK number one hit ‘Rockabye’, a collaboration with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul. Currently on tour promoting her third album Unhealthy, the singer relies on Sennheiser’s Digital 6000 microphone system, which provides unparalleled sound quality, an exceptionally wide dynamic range, and bullet-proof reliability even in the most challenging RF scenarios.