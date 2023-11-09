Sunfun Info Unveils “KOFO”, a “Focusing” App, to Foster Earth Conservation in Collaboration with Subsidiaries, Daiken Bio., and Australian Firefighters

10 million trees are expected to be planted in 10 years to realize forest restoration.
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2023 – Hailing from Taiwan, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd., (Stock Code: 5278) the company primarily known for its cloud-based dating service “iPair” and its foray into the biomedical industry with the establishment of “Daiken Bio.,” has expanded its horizons once again. This time, it has ventured into the field of environmental sustainability by launching the tool-based app, “KOFO”. Focusing on the core concept of tree planting upon user downloads, “KOFO” echoes and implements the goal of achieving global net-zero carbon emissions and restoring forest resources. “KOFO” invites users to stay focused on the present while participating in forest restoration. KOFO joins forces with global non-profit organizations such as Eden Reforestation Projects, Trees for the Future, Plant For the Planet to plant trees. Additionally, it sponsors Carbon Positive Australia and One Tree Planted, as well as supports Koala Conservation Australia, an organization dedicated to koala conservation.