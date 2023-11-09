The 8wonder Winter Festival reveals 11 hit songs and Viet Nam’s top artists performing with Maroon 5
PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 9 November 2023 – 8Wonder Winter Festival, co-organized by VinFast and VinWonders, today announces that 8Wonder Winter Festival will showcase a unique integrated visual art stage setup to support Maroon 5 for the highly anticipated show. This news comes as 8Wonder Winter Festival exclusively reveals Maroon 5 will play a full set that includes 11 of their record-breaking hits will feature in Phu Quoc. Vinpearl is also delighted to announce the top Vietnamese artists performing at the festival this year.
When taking the stage on December 16 in Phu Quoc, Maroon 5 will play a full setlist for more than 75 minutes, including global hits like This Love, Moves Like Jagger, One More Night, Sugar, Don’t Wanna Know, Sunday Morning, Girls Like You, Memories, Animals, Maps, She Will Be Loved, and more.
Supporting Maroon 5 will be contemporary Vietnamese (Vbiz) stars, including Toc Tien, Justatee, Phuong Ly, Double 2T, Gray D and DJ 2Pillz. Every performance at the 8Wonder Winter Festival ranging from Rap, R&B, Pop, Rock and Soul will offer a lively, colourful and spontaneous musical atmosphere that will captivate 12,000 spectators with “Infinity Wonder.”
