A fusion of traditional and modern Hong Kong-style egg dishes

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – Japanese eggs have always been highly popular among Hong Kong people. As of 2022, Hong Kong has consecutively ranked as the top region for Japanese egg exports for 18 years, accounting for 93% of the total export volume. The annual consumption of Japanese eggs by Hong Kong people has also shown a rapid growth trend. This year, the “Japan Poultry Association” continues to promote Japanese eggs to Hong Kong people and encourages the local food and beverage industry to introduce Japanese eggs.